Charlotte football welcomes 29 new players in early signing period

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte 49ers officially announced the first batch of their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday.

On the first day of the December early signing period, the 49ers signed 29 players. Charlotte is set to enter their second season with head coach Biff Poggi.

The 49ers filled a big need at quarterback by signing former Florida quarterback Max Brown from the transfer portal. The 49ers took home the #1 composite transfer ranking among Group of 5 schools in the country.

Two running backs were singed to help boost the team’s offense, which struggled last season. Charlotte finished the 2023 season with a 3-9 record.

Offensive linemen Mo Clipper Jr., Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, Mithcell Mayes, all coming from Power 5 schools, signed with the 49ers.

The team also added our linebackers and three defensive linemen on defense.

