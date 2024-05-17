Charlotte, Fort Mill among tops in US for population growth

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte and town of Fort Mill are home to some of the fastest-growing populations in the nation, new U.S. Census Bureau estimates show.

Charlotte added an estimated 15,607 people between a one-year span from July 2022-23 to reach a total population of 911,311 people, according to the data released Thursday morning. Charlotte’s numeric increase ranked third highest among incorporated places in the U.S. with populations of at least 20,000 people.

Fort Mill, meanwhile, notched the nation’s 13th-highest growth percentage, as its population jumped 8.8% to reach an estimated 33,626 people between July 1, 2022 and 2023.

