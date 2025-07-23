Charlotte home sales climb after 4-month decline, but buyers remain cautious

CHARLOTTE — More homes were sold in the Charlotte area in the month of June, putting an end to a four-month decline.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, home sales rose 8.3% year over year.

Even so, officials said potential home buyers remain cautious due to economic uncertainty and affordability challenges.

While inventory is up, closing on a home is at its highest level since 2018.

VIDEO: Woman says she was injured appraising a home and stuck with the medical bills

Woman says she was injured appraising a home and stuck with the medical bills

©2025 Cox Media Group