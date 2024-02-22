Charlotte Hornets investor to open EV dealerships

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-area residents in the market for an electric vehicle from Fisker Inc. soon won’t need to travel far for a test drive.

The California-based EV maker has signed several dealer partners as it moves toward a new business model, with Mills Automotive Group of Pineville being the first.

The local company, whose website lists more than two dozen existing locations across the Southeast, plans to open three dealerships to sell Fisker’s Ocean SUVs.

Mills Auto CEO Damian Mills is also part of the Charlotte Hornets ownership group.

