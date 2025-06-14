Charlotte hot with out-of-town restaurants

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte was a popular pick for out-of-town restaurant operators in May.

In uptown, acclaimed chef Michael Mina and his San Francisco-based The Mina Group is bringing Bourbon Steak to The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte. That steakhouse, expected to debut in 2026, will replace The Punch Room on the luxury hotel’s 15th floor.

Also next year, eclectic tapas restaurant The Iberian Pig will open a 4,600-square-foot location at the 110 East tower in South End. Charlotte will be the fourth restaurant for that Atlanta-based concept.

South Block, a fast-growing acai and smoothie chain from Virginia, has targeted Plaza Midwood’s The Commonwealth development and The Bowl at Ballantyne for its first Charlotte locations. And Kudzu Bakery, based in Charleston, South Carolina, plans to open a 6,146-square-foot space at Park Square shopping center in Dilworth this summer.

Several burger chains also expanded in or to the Charlotte area last month. Texas-based Whataburger made its local debut in Gastonia in late May. Harriet’s Hamburgers opened a location in Concord, while Wayback Burgers brought its second local restaurant to Waxhaw.

Local restaurateurs got in on the action, too.

