Charlotte IHOP to pay former employee $40,000 after religious discrimination claims

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte IHOP franchise will pay $40,000 to settle claims of religious discrimination and retaliation, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The suit was filed back in 2021. The EEOC filed a lawsuit on behalf of a former employee. It claims that when Eddie Moton Jr. was hired at the restaurant on West Woodlawn Road in January 2021, he was granted religious accommodation to not work on Sundays.

As part of the settlement, the franchise location will have to hold annual training for managers and include protections for religious accommodations. The parent company has not responded to the Observer for comment.

