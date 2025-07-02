Charlotte invites public input on future growth plans

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte wants you to have a say in what your community will look like in the future.

Planning staff will be holding webinars on July 14 and July 15 for residents to share feedback on the proposed community area plans.

These plans will help guide future growth, development, and investment across the city.

The deadline to provide comments will be July 18. You can find more information here.

