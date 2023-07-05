Charlotte Knights make revenue gains in first half of season despite attendance dip at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights have increased revenue through the first half of this season compared with 2022 despite a 4% dip in average attendance, according to figures provided by the team to CBJ.

Dan Rajkowski, Knights chief operating officer, attributed the slight decline in attendance to an unusually rainy spring. The Triple-A team lost two of its 39 home games to rain, and in other cases, storms or threatening skies in the hours leading up to first pitch discouraged walk-up ticket buyers.

Through 37 home dates, Charlotte has cumulative attendance of 261,481, an average of 7,067 per game. Last season through 37 home games, those figures were 272,247 and 7,358, respectively. Capacity at Truist Field is 10,000.

“Probably the best way to phrase it is weather,” Rajkowski said in summing up the first half of the season. “Fifteen out of the 37 (home games) were affected by rain. You get those years — everybody gets them — but, overall, it was a good first half.”

