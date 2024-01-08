Charlotte Knights up for sale

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Knights have been put up for sale and could command a price of as much as $100 million, based on recent comparable deals.

The Knights are the Triple A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox. Hickory businessman Don Beaver, 83, bought the minor-league club in 1997.

Beaver paid an inflation-adjusted $20 million for the team. He owns 90% of the Knights; Bill Allen, who owns the other 10%, is also selling his interest.

Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski confirmed to CBJ that the team has begun seeking offers, though no transaction is imminent. Rajkowski added that Beaver and Allen believe the time is right to transition to new ownership, but they are under no financial pressure to sell unless the price is right.

