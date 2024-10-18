Charlotte to lace up for the St. Jude Walk/run this weekend in Uptown

Charlotte is lacing up for the St. Jude Walk/run this Sunday at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte.

Park is a six-year-old boy who won a battle against cancer and his mother said that victory was in part thanks to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

His family got the devastating news two years ago.

“We had an MRI done that showed us that he had a cancerous brain tumor called ependymoma,” his mother, Ruth, told Channel 9.

The family turned to St. Jude for help.

“They found a little bit more tumor, so they had to go in and do another … brain surgery to take out the cancerous tumor,” she said.

Park received six rounds of radiation that eradicated the rest of the cancer.

The hospital is still there by her family’s side.

“We do travel and Saint Jude of course covers all of those travel costs and our accommodations when we’re up there for all the check-ups,” Ruth said. “And as a parent, it’s such a peace to know we have eyes on him every few months and they help us in ensure that he’s remaining cancer-free.”

Sunday’s walk/run will raise money for kids like Park.

“All the money raised Sunday and the rest of this year is going to make sure families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food so that they can focus on their child living their best lives,” said Amanda Bagwell, and advisor at Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ruth hopes the entire community will give what they can impacting the lives of children in need.

“That’s what this walk/run is all about,” Ruth said. “Not the big donations but $1 donations, $5. They all make a difference.”

Hurricane Helene postponed the St. Jude Walk/run in September.

Click here for more information and to register.

