Charlotte lands among top 20 tech metros in the South

CHARLOTTE — More Southern metro states are becoming known for technology, moving the sector’s focus beyond traditional hubs like California’s Silicon Valley.

To highlight this growing trend, CommercialCafe conducted a study that ranked the top 20 tech metros in the South. Charlotte made the cut, ranking at No. 12.

California-based CommercialCafe, an information service and listing source for commercial real estate, scored the metros by looking at nine different performance metrics. Those included the concentration of tech establishments at the metro level, tech establishments’ growth, the percentage of tech jobs, tech employment growth, number of patents granted, contributors to patents during five years, the median income of tech workers, median tech earnings growth and a composite life-quality index.

The Charlotte region rallied a total of 41.16 points, outpacing metros like Nashville, Tennessee, Tampa, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia — but trailing Raleigh and Durham.

Keep reading here for a rundown of Charlotte’s scores on the different measures.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte applies for federal Tech Hub recognition)

Charlotte applies for federal Tech Hub recognition













©2023 Cox Media Group