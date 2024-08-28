Charlotte man gets life in prison for raping, killing cousin

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him on Wednesday for raping and killing his 23-year-old cousin, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer B. Merriweather III stated in a news release.

Derek Ward, 38, and another relative went to Brittini Ward’s apartment unannounced in April 2010. They asked to stay awhile.

Brittini Ward’s family didn’t know her cousin, Derek Ward, but they let him stay anyway.

Derek Ward and the relative stayed a few days and then left. He returned alone several days later where he continued to stay.

Derek Ward tried to convince his cousin that she was possessed by a demon, Merriweather said. Doctors had diagnosed Brittini Ward with paranoid schizophrenia.

Her sister said in court during the trial that Derek Ward said he was trying to get the demon out of her by choking her.

On May 5, 2010, Derek Ward raped and strangled his cousin to death, the DA said.

Family members found Brittini Ward unresponsive but waited several hours before calling 911.

They told detectives weeks later about the previous assaults.

A sex assault kit on Brittini Ward revealed pubic hairs belonging to Derek Ward.

Brittini Ward’s mother and Derek Ward’s aunt, Dawn Ward, was convicted on charges in connection with the case, the DA said.

There isn’t a possibility of parole, the DA said.

The trial began on Aug. 19 and Derrick Ward represented himself.

