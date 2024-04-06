Local

Charlotte man says he’ll help family after winning $1M lottery

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte man says he'll help family after winning $1M lottery

CONCORD, N.C. — A Charlotte man raced to claim his winnings after buying a lucky ticket from a gas station near the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

Benjamin Simmons bought the $20 ticket on Friday afternoon from the Raceway Amoco on Lyles Lane in Concord. Hours later, he arrived at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to take home the cash.

The jackpot he hit reached $792,574. In the Fast Play game, the jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it’s one. He received 100% of the jackpot, plus $200,000. After taxes, he took home $709,696.

Simmons says he’s bought lottery tickets from the same store so often, he has become friends with the owner.

“I’ve been playing that game for a while at the same store,” Simmons said. “I can’t wait to tell him I won.”

He says he plans to use the money to help a family member dealing with a medical issue.

