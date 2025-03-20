Charlotte man sentenced to 46 months after 2023 arrest in Statesville

CHARLOTTE — A convicted felon from Charlotte has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and machinegun, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District in North Carolina.

Trevaris Devar Kennedy, 21, was arrested by the Statesville Police Department in December of 2023. Authorities say Kennedy was a passenger in a car with an expired registration tag that sped away from police. The driver of the car led police on a foot chase. Two firearms were thrown from the car: a Glock, Model 19, 9mm, and a stolen Glock, Model 26, 9mm. Both of the guns were modified, officials say. A total of 55 rounds and mm9 ammunition were also found.

Kennedy was arrested a month later on gun charges and police found videos and photos on his phone of him holding firearms that were also illegally modified. When he was arrested, Kennedy was already on probation for prior criminal convictions. He was not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition at the time, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Kennedy is now in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons once he is designated for a federal facility.

