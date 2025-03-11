Charlotte man survives cardiac arrest, thanks to wife’s quick actions

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte man is embracing fatherhood months after surviving a cardiac arrest, thanks to his wife’s quick actions.

Kurt Rosalik, 41, experienced cardiac arrest at his home in East Charlotte while his wife, Polyana, was eight months pregnant.

Polyana performed CPR, which she learned in a class, and called 911, ultimately saving his life.

Paramedics continued CPR and shocked Kurt nine times before his pulse returned.

“She literally jumped on my chest to get me going,” Kurt Rosalik recalled of the life-saving moment.

“For them to, like, save Kurt’s life, and the fact that they went above and beyond, it was like, amazing to me. They’re like, angels,” Polyana Rosalik said, expressing gratitude towards the paramedics.

Kurt spent more than two weeks in the ICU and in rehabilitation, struggling with memory loss. He initially forgot significant life events, including his marriage and his wife’s pregnancy.

A month later, as Kurt’s memory began to improve, their daughter Lana was born healthy. Polyana described Lana’s birth as bringing her purpose, peace, and love.

The couple acknowledges that adjusting to life with a newborn is challenging, especially as Kurt continues to relearn basic tasks. However, they find it worthwhile for their daughter.

This Saturday, Kurt and Polyana plan to meet with the Charlotte firefighters and CMPD officers who also contributed to saving Kurt’s life, introducing them to baby Lana.

Kurt Rosalik’s recovery journey continues, with hopes of full recovery in up to two years.

The couple’s story highlights the critical importance of CPR training and the dedication of emergency responders.

