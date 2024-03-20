Charlotte man wins $1 million from $10 scratch-off ticket

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A Charlotte man has won $1 million from a $10 scratch-off ticket he purchased at a gas station in Rocky Mount.

Wilbur Grant said he brought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from EP Mart on South Wesleyan Boulevard.

After deciding to receive a lump sum, Grant took home more than $400,000 after state and federal withholdings.

Lottery officials said the 50X The Cash game debuted in February with six top prizes of $1 million.

They said five $1 million prizes still remain to be claimed.

VIDEO: Local man wins $2 million in scratch-off ticket bought in Cornelius

Local man wins $2 million in scratch-off ticket bought in Cornelius

©2024 Cox Media Group