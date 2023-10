RALEIGH — Edgar Hernandez, of Charlotte, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize.

Hernandez bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Xpress Market on Tuckaseegee Road in Mount Holly.

He claimed his prize after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

