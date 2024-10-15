Charlotte man’s knees buckle after winning a $1.1 million jackpot

RALEIGH — Steven Holder, of Charlotte, said he could barely stand up after he found out he won a $1,115,683 Fast Play jackpot Monday morning, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Tuesday.

“My knees buckled,” he laughed.

The jackpot was the third-largest prize won in Fast Play history. Holder said he could barely believe it when he won.

“I kept thinking, ‘Is this real,’” he recalled.

Holder bought his lucky $10 Break the Bank ticket from JAD Mart on Statesville Road in Charlotte. At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $1,115,683. Since Holder bought a $10 ticket, he received 100% of the progressive jackpot.

“When I think about it, I still can’t believe it happened,” Holder said.

After taxes, he took home $797,716.

