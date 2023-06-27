Charlotte Mayor announces re-election run

CHARLOTTE — The mayor of Queen City announced her official candidacy for re-election.

Vi Lyles made the announcement through a campaign video posted on social media Monday afternoon.

Lyles said in the video she is proud of what the city has accomplished when it comes to jobs and affordable housing. She was first elected as mayor in 2017.

She is the first candidate to make an official announcement, but filing for candidacy doesn’t open until July 7.

(WATCH -- Exclusive: Mayor Vi Lyles talks with Channel 9 about goals for new term)

Exclusive: Mayor Vi Lyles talks with Channel 9 about goals for new term

©2023 Cox Media Group