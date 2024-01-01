Charlotte, Mecklenburg County to be honored for helping the formerly incarcerated

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County are receiving recognition for helping people who were formerly incarcerated. The Charlotte-based nonprofit Freedom Fighting Missionaries is honoring the city and county at its gala on January 26.

“This is actually one of the best Christmases my kids will get to experience,” Charlotte resident Michael Jordan said.

Jordan is giving thanks this New Year. The single dad of three now has stable housing.

“My heart was filled with joy, just the feeling we got some stable living arrangements,” he said.

Finding housing hasn’t been an easy task. Jordan was formerly incarcerated. He turned to 311 for help and was referred to the nonprofit Freedom Fighting Missionaries.

“We are so thankful for our partners, supporters and landlords who allowed us to be able to bring this family from where they were at into their new home for the holidays,” Kenneth Robinson, founder of Freedom Fighting Missionaries, said.

Since 2020, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have invested over $10 million in re-entry programs. Robinson says that’s resulted in 167 families like Jordan’s getting housing assistance.

“Those of us in the reentry community have deemed that Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte is now a second chance city where an individual that is justice involved truly has a pathway to self-sufficiency,” he said.

Jordan says he is grateful for the fresh start and is entering 2024 with big goals.

“It makes you want to do better, to work harder,” he said. “My goals are to be a better man, being a better father to my kids and wanting to give back like the ministry has given to me.”

For more information on the gala, click here.

Statement from the city of Charlotte:

We are committed to supporting our residents and this recognition from Freedom Fighting Missionaries signifies that the investments we’ve made are making an impact and changing the path for people who are striving for a better quality of life in our city.

Statement from Mecklenburg County:

Mecklenburg County is committed to supporting and investing in those returning to our community following a period of incarceration. We value the importance of our partners in the work and are honored by the recognition by Freedom Fighting Missionaries. Through our collective efforts and the Criminal Justice Services department, Mecklenburg County will continue to lead the efforts to support our residents as they rebuild and reconnect to our community.

(WATCH BELOW: 3 suspects arrested in connection with death of Greensboro police officer)

3 suspects arrested in connection with death of Greensboro police officer

©2024 Cox Media Group