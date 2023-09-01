CMS building infested with fleas, district confirms

CHARLOTTE — The district confirmed there was an infestation Friday at the International Center on Applegate Road.

The district isn’t sure where the fleas are coming from, but they are trying to figure that out.

The International Center serves as a resource for students and families whose first language is not English.

Inside the building, you can get help with school enrollment and also find resources, such as gently used clothes and school supplies donated by the community.

CMS officials said they are treating the building for fleas but do not know how the infestation started.

“They are pesky and they do come back and we are working on getting rid of that,” said Adam Johnson, the CMS Transportation director. “Just like in your home, you will find creatures that you don’t want there, sometimes. And we again are being responsive responding to that and trying to find the source and irradiate the source in a way where that doesn’t harm people.”

This isn’t the first issue the building has had this summer.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported the building was targeted by burglars four times since the beginning of June.









