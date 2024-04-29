Charlotte metro’s ‘Best Places for Young Professionals’ ranked

CHARLOTTE — The best places for Charlotte-area young professionals in a recent ranking share some commonalities. For starters, they’re found close to the action in Center City.

Topping the Niche.com list is Uptown’s Fourth Ward, where historic homes on tree-lined streets intermingle with restaurants and nearby luxury residential high-rises The Vue and Skyhouse. And in another part of the neighborhood, entertainment complex AvidXchange Music Factory provides a different feel.

Fourth Ward is followed by Dilworth, another historic neighborhood in Charlotte, and Uptown, which, for the purposes of the ranking, encompasses swaths of Second Ward and nearby South End.





