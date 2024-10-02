Charlotte Motor Speedway collecting donations for storm victims

CONCORD, N.C. — Residents and organizations will come together to help their neighbors in Western North Carolina on Wednesday morning.

Among them is the Charlotte Motor Speedway, which will be collecting necessities like water, non-perishable foods, baby diapers, and wipes.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured crews setting up their collection drive Tuesday afternoon.

The effort comes after Tropical Storm Helene left thousands of people with little to nothing.

Donations will be loaded onto NASCAR team trailers and brought to the North Wilkesboro Speedway. They will then be distributed to the western counties.

Community members can drop items off between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

