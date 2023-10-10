CHARLOTTE — Thirty-five years ago, as Ronald Reagan hit the home stretch of his presidency, Charlotte joined the NBA.

The expansion franchise Hornets, brought to town by principal owner George Shinn and a savvy sports marketing executive named Max Muhleman, spent the next decade setting attendance records and ushering in a purple-and-teal merchandising bonanza.

As a new Hornets season approaches, the team and the Charlotte Museum of History are opening an anniversary exhibit.

The exhibit debuts on Tuesday at the museum, which is on Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte, and is scheduled to run throughout the upcoming season.

Dubbed the “Hive at 35,” the exhibit includes jerseys, photos and game-night giveaways from various eras.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Charlotte Museum of History, Hornets serve up exhibit on 35 years of NBA basketball (MELISSA KEY/CBJ)

A main exhibit room features a regulation-size goal with basketballs sequentially hanging from the ceiling that trace the arc of Alonzo Mourning’s buzzer-beater jump shot from just beyond the top of the key in 1993 that clinched a playoff series win over Boston.

Last week, the team and the museum hosted a preview for reporters, just prior to an expected visit by retired Hornets fan favorite Muggsy Bogues.

Read more here.

VIDEO: A piece of history: Hornets celebrate 35 years in Charlotte

A piece of history: Hornets celebrate 35 years in Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group