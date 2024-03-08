Charlotte native lands Dillard’s deal

CHARLOTTE — Dillard’s Inc. is collaborating with a Charlotte native-turned-Atlanta entrepreneur on the company’s exclusive line of active and athleisure wear for women.

The department-store chain on Thursday announced its launch of Katherine Mason for Kinesis. That collection offers coordinating athleisure and performance pieces designed by Mason. It marks Dillard’s first influencer collaboration for activewear, said Christine Ferrari, the company’s vice president of merchandising.

“Katherine has skillfully married the essential elements of function and style to create this beautiful collection of spring athleisure must-haves,” Ferrari said in a news release. “She has been a tremendous source of industry knowledge, inspiration and fun — and we are extremely happy to share this new line with our customers.”

