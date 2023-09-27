Charlotte nonprofit hosts fundraiser to continue mission of helping mothers in need

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit is coming together to celebrate the impact they’ve made so far and raise money to support even more local families.

“If you think about us as a community -- this is the future, this is the future generation of Charlotte, right? And so supporting them, supporting those families is only going to put them in a better position to have a great start in life,” Robert Grant with Baby Bundles told Channel 9.

Baby Bundles partners with other nonprofits and health care groups to get baby essentials to mothers in need in our community. Volunteers put together bundles of baby clothes, toys, books, and blankets. The goal is to help lessen the financial burden and stress and get them off to a positive start as soon as they leave the hospital.

Baby Bundles is gearing up for their annual fundraiser ‘Bundles and Bluegrass’ on Sept. 28. Grant, the board chair, spoke with Channel 9 ahead of the fundraiser about the need in the community. He says about 14,600 babies were born in Mecklenburg County in 2020.

“About 35% of those were born under to families that make under $50,000 a year. So you can imagine bringing a newborn home, and having that additional financial burden of diapers and food, clothing, baby supplies. Not to mention...a little bit more than 15% of that total number were actually under the federal poverty line, which is just over $20,000.”

Baby bundles has delivered 13,000 bundles since its inception in 2010. The nonprofit was started by three local moms looking to support others while honoring the lives of the children they had lost.

