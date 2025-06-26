Charlotte nonprofit urges Gov. Stein to veto energy bill over cost, climate concerns

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte nonprofit traveled to Raleigh to call for Governor Josh Stein to veto an energy bill they say will cost ratepayers and the environment.

The Power Bill Reduction Act rolls back one of the state’s climate goals and changes the way utilities can charge ratepayers for big construction projects and the cost of fuel.

Supporters said it will save rate partners billions in the long run.

However, opponents like Sustain Charlotte worry it will lock us into paying more due to the volatile costs of fossil fuels.

The bill passed last week with bipartisan support.

