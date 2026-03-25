Charlotte officially introduces Wes Miller as new men’s basketball coach

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte officially introduced Wes Miller as the school’s new men’s basketball coach Wednesday afternoon.

Miller spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Cincinnati, and before that, nearly a decade at UNC Greensboro.

On top of already coaching in North Carolina, Miller played his freshman year of high school basketball at Charlotte Country Day. His mother lived here for 33 years.

“What’s really special to me is that we’ve been that before, and I grew up in Charlotte,” Miller said. “Charlotte is home to me, and I get nostalgic thinking about this program, because when I was a kid, I’d come over to Prep Stars Basketball Camp, and my mother would drive me over here. Coach [Bobby] Lutz had this thing humming.”

Miller is the first hire for new athletic director Kevin White, and Miller has a long list of tasks as the new head man, including getting the fan base behind the team.

Wes Miller.



The Charlotte 49ers Men’s Head Basketball Coach.



If you’ll notice, Miller paused the “walk-up” to get a fist bump with Norm the Niner. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/0kNCwghx9z — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) March 25, 2026

“We’re going to make this a great experience for you guys. And 15,000 students on campus, is what I’ve been told,” Miller said. “We have lines to get in this place, so I look forward to getting out and interacting with our students, our fans, our boosters, and our supporters. Go buy season tickets now. Go get them now.”

Charlotte has not made the NCAA tournament since 2005. Miller hopes to change that.

“This is a program that needs to get back in the NCAA Tournament,” Miller said. “But what we do day to day will be much deeper than that. It will be about building something that can sustain itself, that improves and grows one day at a time, and we’ll live that.”

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