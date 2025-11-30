Charlotte police target open-air drug sales, confiscate narcotics and guns

CHARLOTTE — Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a property known as ‘The Carters,’ seizing narcotics and firearms as part of an ongoing effort to address crime in the area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The operation was carried out by the Northwest Service Area Crime Reduction Unit, Metro Division, and SWAT team, targeting a location notorious for open-air drug sales. officials said.

During the search, authorities said they confiscated two firearms, approximately 335.4 grams of suspected marijuana, more than 40 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, 10 pills of suspected Oxycodone, over $700 in US currency, multiple paraphernalia items, and six cell phones.

Several individuals were arrested in connection with the operation, including 22-year-old Deonta’e Beasley, 27-year-old Nniya Perry, and 25-year-old Jerisha Reid.

Beasley faces charges of possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Perry and Reid were charged with maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of controlled substances, according to reports.

Antonio Gaines, 36, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Terrence Oxner, 42, faces charges of felony possession of cocaine and resisting arrest. Zavon Martin, 30, was cited for possession of marijuana.

WATCH: Judge dismisses charge against driver who swerved around ICE agents in viral video

Judge dismisses charge against driver who swerved around ICE agents in viral video

©2025 Cox Media Group