Charlotte ranks high for college grads

RALEIGH, N.C. — For new college grads looking to score a job, either of North Carolina’s biggest metros is a pretty safe bet.

Raleigh ranks No. 5 in Zumper’s 2025 Best Cities For College Grads list. A growing tech and research hub, Raleigh made a name for itself with its “blend of opportunity and Southern charm.”

Charlotte came in at No. 8. The city’s lower cost of living compared to similar metros, paired with fast growth and a low unemployment, put it high on the list.

Zumper’s study analyzed 100 of the most populous cities in the United States using eight weighted metrics including the population of people 25 and under, the education of the population, unemployment rates and the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death among college athletes, new study finds

Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death among college athletes, new study finds

©2025 Cox Media Group