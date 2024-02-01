Charlotte ready to make a pitch as future home of major women’s tennis event

CHARLOTTE — The Women’s Tennis Association late last year considered Charlotte as a potential site for the sanctioning body’s season-ending championship tournament in November 2024 — and has now shifted the conversation to possibly coming here for multiple years beginning in 2027, according to sources familiar with the talks.

The event under consideration is known as the WTA Finals. It’s played in November and features the top eight women’s singles players as well as the top eight doubles teams in an event that spans eight days. Matches feature top players such as Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek.

Charlotte is back in the mix for a major pro tennis event after a failed bid last year to bring the Western & Southern Open here from Cincinnati. The Western & Southern Open is a two-week event featuring top men’s and women’s players.

