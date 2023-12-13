Charlotte region gaining jobs as two manufacturers plan expansion

CHARLOTTE — Two companies will bring dozens of jobs to the Charlotte region as they invest in new projects in York and Catawba counties.

OneH2 said it will add 87 jobs by 2026 with a facility in Clover for warehousing and manufacturing hydrogen fuel equipment. The company, headquartered near Hickory, said it has purchased a 246,091-square-foot building for the project.

In Catawba County, residential siding manufacturer Millwork & Panel said Dec. 6 it plans to create 48 jobs with an expansion project in Claremont.

