Charlotte region loses 300-job manufacturing project to Triad

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte region was in the mix for a large economic development project that landed in the Triad this week, according to North Carolina incentives documents.

Environmental Air Systems announced yesterday it is creating 300 jobs as part of a $20 million expansion in Asheboro. Records from the N.C. Economic Investment Committee, which approved incentives for EAS yesterday, state Rock Hill was one of three finalists for the project. Rock Hill and Asheboro were joined by Danville, Virginia, as the cities in consideration for the EAS expansion, records show.

It is unclear which Rock Hill site was targeted by EAS. Documents form the economic investment committee state EAS “identified suitable building candidates” in Rock Hill and Danville before choosing Asheboro. EAS is leasing former Klaussner Furniture facilities for its Asheboro project, the Triad Business Journal reported. The new operation will be around 300,000 square feet.

EAS makes equipment for mechanical and electrical construction and engineering, plumbing, building services, building automation and controls, and HVAC service. The Asheboro operation will make sub-assemblies for the pharmaceutical, data center, semiconductor and health-care industries, among others.

The company currently has over 1,300 employees across its seven North Carolina locations, state documents show. EAS and its parent company, Comfort Systems USA, operate five Triad-area sites in High Point, Greensboro, Archdale and Browns Summit, according to the Triad Business Journal. The Asheboro expansion will take place over a two-year span.

