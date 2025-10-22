Charlotte Republicans call for action on 60-day mark of Iryna Zarutska’s death

CHARLOTTE — Local Republican leaders gathered in Uptown on Wednesday to mark 60 days since the death of Iryna Zarutska, highlighting ongoing concerns about public safety.
Councilman Edwin Peacock emphasized the need for bipartisan efforts to address public safety issues, citing recent violent incidents in Uptown and the surrounding region.
“Public safety does not need to be partisan. We need to be focusing on fixing problems, and finding solutions,” said Peacock.
Peacock emphasized the need for lawmakers to address gaps between law enforcement, prosecutors, and sentencing.
PAST COVERAGE:
- Attorney for Iryna Zarutska’s family: ‘They’re grieving in the national spotlight’
- Jail call provides insight into light rail suspect’s mindset after fatal stabbing
- Local, state and federal leaders vow transit safety changes after light rail killing
- Mecklenburg County DA addresses Charlotte light rail stabbing case
- Councilman Graham addresses transit safety and city development in press conference
- President Trump demands death penalty in light rail stabbing case
- Iryna Zarutska’s family seeks accountability in Charlotte light rail killing
- Man accused of killing Ukrainian refugee on light rail charged with federal crime
- From light rail to courts, Iryna Zarutska’s killing is prompting change
- Mother of accused light rail killer says she never thought her son could be violent
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports a 20% reduction in violent crime compared to this time last year.
Iryna’s Law, named in memory of Zarutska, aims to eliminate cashless bail for certain violent crimes and repeat offenders. It also mandates judicial officials to review a defendant’s criminal history before setting release conditions and seeks to increase mental health evaluations for defendants.
©2025 Cox Media Group