Charlotte Rescue Mission asking for homemade desserts for Christmas feast

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Have extra time to make some sweet treats for those in need?

The Charlotte Rescue Mission made a public ask for homemade desserts for its annual Christmas Community Meal.

The desserts will be served at the mid-day meal for people hoping to achieve long-term sobriety and find financial stability.

“While the Mission will always have enough sweet treats to go around,” says Rev. Tony Marciano, Executive Director, “there is something special about a homemade dessert.”

Donated desserts can be dropped off at the Mission at 907 W 1st Street in Charlotte until 9:30 Christmas morning.

The Mission is located diagonally across from the Panthers Practice Field.

