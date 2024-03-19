Charlotte restaurant named among top seafood spots

CHARLOTTE — A prominent Charlotte restaurateur with a growing portfolio just had one of his concepts land on Yelp Inc.’s list of the “Top 100 Seafood Spots 2024.”

Jon Dressler’s Fin & Fino — with locations in Uptown Charlotte and, as of recently, in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, is listed at No. 76 in that feature.

Fin & Fino has a menu focused on fresh seafood, high-quality meats, house-made pastas and locally grown produce. From the bar, a selection of craft cocktails are available. Dressler previously told CBJ the restaurant has drawn accolades for its food and service.

The Carolinas are well represented on the Yelp list, with more than a dozen restaurants named across the two states. See those on CBJ’s website here.

