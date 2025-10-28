Charlotte restaurateur branches out

CHARLOTTE — Longtime restaurateur Jon Dressler is expanding his footprint through restaurant consulting.

His Rare Roots Consulting & Management has inked deals to add Harry’s Grille & Tavern and Piedmont Social House into its portfolio. Both venues are owned by New Forum and located in Ayrsley in Steele Creek, off Interstate 485 and South Tryon Street.

“There’s great bones and great people there. We just want to enhance and provide a better avenue to promote the restaurants — to show off what they do well — and elevate the experience for the guests,” Dressler says.

