Charlotte in the running for 2029 National League of Cities summit

CHARLOTTE — Future mayors and elected leaders may gather in Charlotte for a major conference.

The National League of Cities has selected Charlotte’s bid for the 2029 City Summit.

Charlotte City Council will vote on Monday to officially extend the invite.

Elected leaders from 1900 municipalities are part of this nonprofit organization.

The city is expected to host thousands at the Convention Center from Nov 9-19, 2029.

Charlotte also hosted the summit in 2017.

