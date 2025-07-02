Charlotte seeks feedback on Community Area Plans

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte planning staff has scheduled two more meetings to get resident feedback on the proposed Community Area Plans.

In the spring, the city of Charlotte released 14 Community Area Plans that will guide how neighborhoods develop and grow in the future. Charlotte City Council and city staff will refer back to these plans during future rezoning hearings.

City staff will host webinars on July 14 and 15.

On July 14 from 5-6 p.m. and July 15 from 11 a.m. to noon, the West and North Community Area Plans will be presented.

On July 14 from 6-7 p.m. and July 15 from Noon to 1 p.m., the East and South Community Plans will be presented.

The deadline to provide comments will be July 18. You can find more information here.

VIDEO: Blue Ridge Parkway seeking public input regarding changes to camping fees

Blue Ridge Parkway seeking public input regarding changes to camping fees

©2025 Cox Media Group