Charlotte soccer stars boast top jersey sales

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC has had an up-and-down season so far on the field, but their popularity with fans is at an all-time high. New merchandise data from Major League Soccer shows that three of the club’s players rank among the 25 best-selling jerseys in the 30-team league.

The three players are Wilfried Zaha, who signed with Charlotte FC in January after establishing a loyal following as a top player in the Premier League earlier in his career; Patrick Agyemang, a 24-year-old rising star who also plays on the U.S. Men’s National Team; and team captain Ashley Westwood. Zaha’s jersey ranks seventh in sales; Agyemang’s is ninth and Westwood’s is 11th.

Only two teams, Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC, had more player jerseys in the top 25, with four apiece. There is no mystery about the top-selling player jersey: Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi — for the third year in a row, tracking with his arrival in MLS after a decorated career with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Keep reading here.

WATCH: Juneteenth celebration honors historically Black corridor in Charlotte

Juneteenth celebration honors historically Black corridor in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group