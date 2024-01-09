Charlotte streetwear brand 704 Shop eyes growth in sports

CHARLOTTE — Local streetwear fashion brand 704 Shop made its first foray into sports with a small run of specialty merchandise as part of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club.

Then came a one-year licensing agreement with Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC. As 2024 begins, co-owner Chris Moxley told CBJ that the company sees opportunities to expand its sports ties.

The retailer is starting with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Quail Hollow, with hopes to secure agreements to make caps, T-shirts and other apparel for multiple events in the new year and beyond.

“We’re in conversations with folks all the time,” Moxley said.

