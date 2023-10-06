Charlotte suspending service on Blue Line, Gold Line for maintenance

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System is working on the LYNX Blue and Gold lines this weekend for preventative maintenance.

CATS sent an alert saying that the lines would be suspended Oct. 7-8, and that a part of the Rail Trail near the East/West Station will be closed on Oct. 6 “until further notice.”

According to CATS, workers will be doing annual maintenance to “perform necessary improvements to the rail system.”

CATS did the same thing last October, Channel 9 previously reported.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported that the Blue Line has just about 385,000 monthly riders, and the Gold Line has about 38,000 riders.

You can see schedules and routes on the city of Charlotte’s website by clicking this link.

