Charlotte taking another swing at tennis complex?

CHARLOTTE — Expect another attempt early next year for a tennis complex in Charlotte — a project likely to require some form of taxpayer funding.

Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham, head of the economic development committee, told CBJ this week he and others remain interested in finding a way to bring a tennis complex to the area that could serve recreational and amateur play as well as a professional tournament.

Few details have surfaced but what is known is the cost and size will be significantly less than the $400 million, 50-acre tennis stadium complex proposed last year for The River District. Charleston-based Beemok Sports & Entertainment negotiated with Charlotte political and business leaders throughout 2023 on the project while considering whether to relocate Beemok’s newly acquired Cincinnati men’s and women’s pro tournament to Charlotte.

In October, Beemok opted to keep the tournament in Cincinnati. The proposed agreement in Charlotte included a $115 million combined commitment by local and state government, equal to 30% of the construction price. Beemok would have paid the rest.

“Tennis will come back at the first of the year,” Graham said, referring to his committee.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.









©2024 Cox Media Group