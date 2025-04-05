CHARLOTTE — Police arrested a teacher at Harding University High School on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of alleged inappropriate messages sent to a student.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested and charged Adrian Lewis with one count of indecent liberties with a student.

Charlotte teacher arrested, charged after reports of inappropriate messages to student

A school resource officer reported allegations of inappropriate messages to a student. The CMPD Sexual Assault Unit was notified, and detectives responded the same day to conduct an investigation.

Lewis is now in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has employed Lewis since August 2023, a spokesperson said.

Harding University High School principal Carissa Johnson-Scott sent a message to the school’s families on Friday to make them aware of the arrest, a CMS spokesperson said.

“The safety and learning of our students are of the utmost importance to us all. We take this matter seriously and encourage all students to report any concerns to their parents and/or school administration. Reports can also be made anonymously through the Say Something App. Harding University HS administration will ensure that daily learning is not impacted,” Johnson-Scott said in the message.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH | ‘Unsettled’: Residents on high alert after Union County home burglarized

Residents on high alert after Union County home burglarized

©2025 Cox Media Group