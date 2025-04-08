Charlotte teacher used translation app to prey on two students, documents say

CHARLOTTE — A teacher from Harding High School allegedly used a translator app to prey on two Spanish-speaking students, according to court documents obtained by Channel 9 this week.

We previously reported when Adrian Lewis was arrested and charged with sex crimes. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit started investigating after a school resource officer reported allegations of inappropriate messages to a student.

In an affidavit, one student reported that Lewis had asked her inappropriate questions through the app, and he would often get in her personal space, including touching her back during class.

Last week, she said she asked Lewis about her grades through the app, and he responded by saying she should be his girlfriend and to think of her grades when she declined, investigators said in an affidavit.

Investigators found messages in the translation app, and Lewis said they were messages to another student, according to court records. Police interviewed that student, and she said Lewis asked her inappropriate questions through the app.

Police said they reviewed the translation phrases with Lewis, and he “admitted that they were inappropriate,” according to the affidavit.

Adrian Lewis

Lewis has since been released from the Mecklenburg County jail on bond.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has employed Lewis since August 2023, a spokesperson said.

