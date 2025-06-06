Charlotte tourism venues line up for renovation funds

CHARLOTTE — A pitch for $25 million worth of improvements at the NASCAR Hall of Fame that hit a City Council committee this week is likely soon to be followed by funding requests for renovations at the Charlotte Convention Center, Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium.

The cost for those projects wasn’t discussed with council’s economic development committee.

Steve Bagwell, CEO of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, told CBJ the convention center improvements are likely to cost in the range of $10 million and are targeted to be finished by 2027.

In August of that year, Charlotte is hosting the annual meeting of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE), an event that attracts 2,700 meeting planners from national trade groups and organizations. The ASAE convention offers a prime opportunity to leave a lasting impression with event planners and land more convention business, Bagwell believes.

Bagwell did not have a cost estimate for possible projects at Bojangles Coliseum or Ovens Auditorium, city-owned buildings that sit next to each other on Independence Boulevard.

Late last year, the visitors authority hired architecture firm Perkins&Will to assess the health of the buildings and possible ways to extend their use by 25 to 50 years.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

©2025 Cox Media Group