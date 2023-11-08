Charlotte trails several Carolina metros on list of best places to retire

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte saw its rank drop on an annual list of the nation’s best places to retire.

The 2024 ranking by U.S News & World Report, released yesterday, placed Charlotte at No. 75 among the nation’s 150 most populated metro areas, including Puerto Rico. That’s down from its spot at No. 62 in the ranking last year and from No. 61 in 2021.

The Queen City scored 6.7 out of a possible 10 points.

U.S. News determined the best places for retirees by measuring metros across six metrics: affordability, which it assigned a weight of 25%; happiness, 22%; health-care quality, 16%; retiree taxes, 16%; desirability, 13%; and job market, 8%.

Charlotte continued to trail behind several Carolina metros in the ranking — including one nearby. Hickory, about 53 miles northwest of Charlotte, ranked at No. 36 with an overall score of 6.8.

