Charlotte Water closes most lanes on Providence Road for repairs until Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — Drivers should expect delays while traveling if taking Providence Road in south Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire Department warned that a short stretch of Providence Road will be closed from Strawberry Hill Drive to Meadowood Lane until Tuesday as Charlotte Water works on repairs in the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Providence Road is closed from Strawberry Hill Drive to Meadowood Lane through Tuesday. Charlotte Water is on scene doing repair work. Please be cautious of crews working in the area. pic.twitter.com/Q363GAF3Fq — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 22, 2024

NCDOT reported all northbound lanes of Providence heading into Uptown are closed.

Channel 9′s photographer on the scene of the repairs saw all southbound lanes closed except for one for drivers to travel through.

We’ve asked if this was a planned repair or an emergency incident and what caused the need for repair.

