Local

Charlotte Water closes most lanes on Providence Road for repairs until Tuesday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Drivers should expect delays while traveling if taking Providence Road in south Charlotte.

>>> SEE TRAFFIC TEAM 9′S LOCAL TRAFFIC MAP FOR ALTERNATE ROUTES

Charlotte Fire Department warned that a short stretch of Providence Road will be closed from Strawberry Hill Drive to Meadowood Lane until Tuesday as Charlotte Water works on repairs in the area.

NCDOT reported all northbound lanes of Providence heading into Uptown are closed.

Channel 9′s photographer on the scene of the repairs saw all southbound lanes closed except for one for drivers to travel through.

READ MORE: Fatal crash closes part of I-77 Northbound near Mooresville, NCDOT says

We’ve asked if this was a planned repair or an emergency incident and what caused the need for repair.

>>> In the video at the top of the page, Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor walks through alternate routes and expected delay time.

(WATCH: Residents at east Charlotte senior complex looking for answers after 30 hours without heat)

Residents at east Charlotte senior complex looking for answers after 30 hours without heat

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read