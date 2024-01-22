Charlotte woman competes for rose on ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman is vying for a rose on ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

Madina Alam, 31, is one of more than 30 women who will compete on the newest season of the hit show that starts tonight. Alam is a mental health therapist from Charlotte.

The bachelor is tennis pro Joey Graziadei from the Philadelphia area.

The 28th season of “The Bachelor” starts on Monday night. You can watch it right here on Channel 9 at 8 p.m.

