Charlotte woman says city owes more for sewage damage to home, in court Monday

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman whose home was destroyed by the city’s sewage will have her first day in federal court on Monday.
Channel 9 has been covering Stephanie Walker’s story since the summer of 2022 when her north Charlotte house and belongings were damaged after it flooded with several inches of sewage.
At first, the city only paid her $15,000. After Channel 9′s report aired, the city offered Walker $45,000 on the condition she wouldn’t seek more money.
However, her attorney says her actual expenses are much higher and that she had ongoing problems from the sewage in her home.
